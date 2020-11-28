20 C-19 deaths, 2,273 new cases in 24 hrs

With the deaths of 20 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country reached 6,544, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 2,273 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,58,711, the release added.

Besides, 2,223 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 373,676 with an 81.46 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 16,378 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,729,580 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.88 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.81 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the 20 deceased, 17 were men and three were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Ten of them died in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and Barishal, one each in Rajshahi and Rangpur and two in Khulna divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,024 of the total deceased were men and 1,520 were women.

At least 1,072 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 40,873 people are in quarantine across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases across the globe surpassed 61 million on Friday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University (JHU).

A total of 61,026,993 people infected with the virus while 1,432,817 of them died so far.

The United States has recorded 12,883,846 since the start of the pandemic followed by India and Brazil while the country's death toll climbed to 263,455. The country is averaging more than 1,650 deaths per day.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll with 171,460 deaths, after that of the United States while India occupied third place with 135,715 deaths.





