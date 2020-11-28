Jubo League Secy Gen Nikhil's rejoinder

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Secretary General Al-Haj Md. Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil in a statement on Friday strongly refuted the story headlined 'Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil,' published on the front page of the Daily Observer on November 25.

He said, "The story is false, baseless, fabricated,

conspiratorial and motivated to defame me and Awami Jubo League nationally and internationally."

He strongly condemned and protested the report.

In another statement, Md Habibur Rahman Paban, Presidium Member of Awami Jubo League, strongly protested the above mentioned report that referred his name. He said, "The baseless and fabricated report has damaged me socially, politically economically, mentally and in my family."













