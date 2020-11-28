

Cultural icon Aly Zaker no more

The legendary actor passed away at United Hospital in the capital at 6:40am on Friday, his advertising company Asiatic 3Sixty said in a statement. Aly tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago, his son Iresh Zaker wrote on Facebook.

Aly left an indelible mark on audiences with memorable performances on stage and television over a span of more than 20 years.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Aly Zaker.

In a condolence message on Friday, the

President said, "Aly Zaker was a shining star in the country's cultural arena. With his death, the country has lost a great actor and cultural figure."

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The Prime Minister, in her condolence message, recalled with profound respect Aly Zaker's contribution to the Liberation War and the country's art and culture arena.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has also expressed profound shock at the death of Aly Zaker. In a condolence message, Dr Hasan prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

His coffin was taken to the Liberation War Museum at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar where his loved ones, friends and colleagues bid an emotional farewell to the revered artiste on Friday.

A member of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in 1971, Aly was also accorded a guard of honour for his contributions to the Liberation War as a freedom fighter.

Aly was also a trustee of the Liberation War Museum. After his mortal remains were brought to the museum premises around 11:00 am, the trustees of the museum wrapped the coffin with the national flag as his wife Sara Zaker, son Iresh Zaker and long-time friend and former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor stood in solemn silence. His daughter Sriya Sharbojoya, however, broke down in tears at the time.

Afterwards, the trustees of Liberation War Museum, representatives of Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Awami League, Dhaka University's Institute of Fine Arts and Chhayanaut, among others, placed wreaths on his coffin.

He was later laid to rest at Banani Graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza held at the graveyard mosque after Asar Prayers, according to the Asiatic 3Sixty.

Asaduzzaman Noor and incumbent Cultural Affairs Minister KM Khalid, among others, attended the burial.

Born on November 6, 1944, in Chattogram, Zaker was an artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War of 1971. After independence, he started his journey as an actor and became one of the most successful on stage, television and silver screen through playing a wide variety of roles.

Zaker's career as a thespian began with theatre troupe 'Aranyak Natyadal' in 1972. He performed in Munier Chowdhury's play 'Kabar' in the same year. He joined Nagorik Natya Sampradaya the same year and remained with the troupe until his death.

He directed 15 plays and acted in 31 for his troupe till 2019, including Kopenik-er Captain, Galileo, Nurul Diner Sarajibon, Macbeth, Achalayatan, Dewan Gazir Kissa and more, to name a few. His performances in the role of Nurul Din, Galileo and Dewan Gazi earned him acclaim from critics and fans. He has also achieved prominence in television dramas including Aaj Rabibar, Bohubrihee and more.

The artist received Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award in 1999. He has also received Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award, Bangabandhu Award, Munier Chowdhury Award, Naren Biswas Award and many other accolades throughout his career. Aly Zaker is survived by his family members including wife Sara Zaker, son Iresh Zaker and daughter Shriya Sharbojoya.







