No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole

Around one hundred Bangladeshi citizens including some cancer patients returning from India have been stuck at Benapole International check-post as they do not have Covid-19 negative certificates.

According to the stranded passengers, they were allowed to enter India with coronavirus negative certificate but they did not know they needed the same certificate from India to enter Bangladesh, they added.

From Friday, passengers with no Covid-19 certificate won't be allowed to

enter Bangladesh, said Benapole Checkpost Immigration Health Officer Dr Bichitra Mallik.

The Benapole check-post police immigration Officer-In-Charge Mohsin Ali said they cannot do anything for passengers with no certificates.

The stranded passengers sought intervention from government officials in this regard. -Agencies















