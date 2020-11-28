Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Around one hundred Bangladeshi citizens including some cancer patients returning from India have been stuck at Benapole International check-post as they do not have Covid-19 negative certificates.
According to the stranded passengers, they were allowed to enter India with coronavirus negative certificate but they did not know they needed the same certificate from India to enter Bangladesh, they added.
From Friday, passengers with no Covid-19 certificate won't be allowed to
enter Bangladesh, said Benapole Checkpost Immigration Health Officer Dr Bichitra Mallik.
The Benapole check-post police immigration Officer-In-Charge Mohsin Ali said they cannot do anything for passengers with no certificates.
The stranded passengers sought intervention from government officials in this regard.     -Agencies









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India enters recession for first time since independence
15 people held from Hefajat procession
Trump signals to leave White House
Misrule may invite famine-like situation, says BNP leader
Road crash: 4 youths killed in Cumilla, Magura
Surplus LNG in Ctg but no gas for domestic use
Govt takes all-out preparation to get vaccine quickly: Quader
Iran top nuclear scientist killed  


Latest News
Maradona: Funeral worker apologises over coffin photos
Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination
All statues will be torn down: Babunagari
We’ll make a strong comeback: Mushfiqur Rahim
People will reply to conspiracy centering Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Mozammel
OIC’s CFM begins emphasizing Muslim unity in addressing Islamophobia
Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated
AL local govt representative nomination board meeting Saturday
Mayor Hanif's death anniversary Saturday
Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila BCL president held in rape case
Most Read News
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
Aly Zaker passes away
COVID-19: 20 more die, 2,273 infected in Bangladesh
Maradona to remain alive in hearts of football fans: Hasina
39th span of Padma Bridge installed, 5,850 meter visible
Now 5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat; youth arrested
Plagiarism: An unethical practice
Hanging body of teenage boy recovered in Rangamati
'Adios Diego': Maradona buried
Jamal explores women’s inner beauty and deprived communities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft