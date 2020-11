The health authorities recorded 18 new dengue cases in 24 hours until Friday morning.

Currently, 82 dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 69 of the patients are taking treatment in Dhaka hospitals.

Health authorities confirmed 1,105 dengue cases since January and 1,017 patients have recovered.

Three confirmed dengue-related deaths were reported this year. -UNB