AL local govt Nomination Board sits today

Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League (AL) will sit today (Saturday) to finalize its candidates for the upcoming countrywide local government elections to 25 municipalities slated for December 28.

According to an AL press release, the meeting will be held at 3:30 pm at the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban.

"Prime Minister and AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting," added the press release.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time maintaining health guidelines.













