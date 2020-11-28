39th span installed, only 2 more to go

The 39th span of the Padma bridge was installed on Friday, making a 5.85km stretch of the main structure visible.

Only two more spans are needed to complete the 6.15 kilometre long bridge.

The "2D" span was installed over the pillars no. 10 and 11 at Munshganj's Maowa end within six days of installation of the 38th span, said Dewan Abdul Kader, executive engineer and project manager (main bridge).

A specialised floating crane took the span to the designated poles from Mawa's Kumarbhog Construction Yard around 9am, he added.

The procedure was completed successfully around 12:22pm with no glitches amid favourable weather, the engineer added.

With this, a total of four spans were installed in November as per the target.

The 6.15-km long double-layer bridge will have a total of 41 spans which would be installed on 42 poles - 21 poles at Mawa site and other 21 poles at Jajira point and all the poles have already become visible.

The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.

The construction work of the long-cherished Padma Bridge started in December, 2014 and the first span was installed on September 30, 2017.

When the construction of the bridge is completed, the capital will be directly connected with 21 southern districts through road and railways. -Agencies















