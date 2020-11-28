Video
Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020

Kanij Fatema Sohagi is a culinary artiste and 1st Runner up at Rupchanda Super Chef 2019. She always tries to make something unique with the touch of tradition. She is a Baking Assessor at BTEB. Now, she is Owner of Sohagi's Deraghor and coordinator at 'Kejo Bibis' cooking school.

Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:
* 4 cup Pumpkin puree
* Chicken stock 6 cu.
* Chopped onion 1 cup
* Thyme chopped 1/2 tsp
* 1 clove garlic, minced
* Double cream 1/2 cup
*1/2 tsp black peppercorns
* Salt to taste.

Method:
Heat stock, salt, Pumpkin, onion, thyme, garlic, ad peppercorns. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and, simmer for 30 minutes uncovered.
Puree the soup in small batchcs (1 cup at a time) using a food processor or blender.
Return to pan, and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for an other 30 minutes, uncovered.
stir in double cream. Pour into soup bowls and garish with double cream.

Vegetable Clear Soup

Ingredients:
* Carrot 1 cup, sliced
* Cabbage 1 cup
* Vegetable stock 5 cup
* 1/2 cup spring onions, finely chopped
* 2 cloves garlic chopped
* 1 cup lettuce, roughly chopped
*1inch ginger chopped
* 1 tsp block pepper
* 1 tbsp lemon juice
* 1 tsp olive oil
* Salt to taste
* 4 cup water
Method:
1. Firstly, in a large wok heat oil use olive oil for more healthy option.
2. Saute garlic and ginger on high flame for a minute.
3. Also add spring onions and continue to saute alternatively use onions, if you do not have spring onions.
4. Additionally add vegetables of your choice i have added carrot, and cabbage.
5. Add salt and saute on high flame for 2 minutes.
6. Further add vegetable stock or water.
7. Get the soup to boil for 10 minutes or till, vegetables are partially cooked.
8. Additionally add lettuce, do not cook lettuce too much as they will loose crunchiness.
9. Also add pepper and mix well.
10. Simmer for 5 minutes adjusting the desired consistency.
11. Now add lemon juice for tanginess however, it is optional.
12. Finally serve vegetable clear soup piping hot.



