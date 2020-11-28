Video
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Up to 70pc discount @ Bishwo Rang

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Life & Style Desk

The peoples favorite fashion brand Bishwo Rang will turn 26 on December 20. At the age of 26 special arrangements are being made by following the health rule. For all the well-wishers, there is a discount of up to 70 per cent on any product in the showroom or online shopping. The discount offer is running from November 26 until the stock is available. Collect the clothes of your choice during this period at affordable prices. Worldwide franchise showrooms also have a 20per cent discount on any garment.
All kind of collections are included in this offer of "Bishwo Rang". There are differences in the pattern of clothing. Comfortable cotton, linen, viscose, voile, slab, green fabric and nobility to be used in Sarees, Punjabis, three pieces, fatwa, shirts, T-shirts, etc.
In addition to bright colors, various colors of nature have been used in the dresses in an aesthetic way, as well as as a medium of work, such as chunari, tie-dye, block, batik, handicraft, applique, cutwork, screenprint etc.


