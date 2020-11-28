

Savour winter in style

But not that all people search for new dress in every winter. The young people indeed are in forefront to search new style and fashion.

Monnujan Nargis, director of Le Reve and head of the design team stated, "this year's international fashion trends are being dominated by Scandinavian and Mid-Century Dutch motifs and colors. Inspired by this trend, we have created three new winter collections for women, men and children, Pasto, Tempest and Great Smoky, respectively. "She added that the variety of plaid, check, denim and tweed jackets, blazers, sweaters, vest coats and hoodies for men will catch everyone's eye. High neck and hoodie tunics, sweaters, shrugs, jackets, cardigans, ponchos, velvet cape and shawls have especially been designed for women. Winter fabrics like cotton and viscose blend, velvet, flannel, silk blend, wool, cashmere, taffeta, mesh are preferred for this latest collection.

Men's Collection: Tempest

The title of the Le Reve Winter 2020 Men's Collection is Tempest. The main preoccupations of this collection are the traditions, architecture and folklore of the Scandinavian region. Golden, yellow, turquoise, scarlet red, brown, blue and green are the predominant colors in this segment.

Scandinavian plaid inspired shirts, jackets and shakets along with taffeta, plaid tweed, suede and knit jackets have been designed for layering. Round, high and turtle neck sweater are the main attractions this time, and V neck sleeveless sweater and waistcoats are also available as cozy cover.

The maximum utility of the jackets has been ensured using hoodies and patches. Sweatshirts, gilets, regular and cargo style Punjabi, long sleeve casual and hoodie shirts, polo shirts, half and full sleeve t-shirts have also added some great utility features.

Trendy sweatpants and distorted denim have been added to the bottoms collection. Athleisure and office-to-party focused 9 to 9 collections also feature new winter styles.

Savour winter in style

Half-century Dutch motifs and silhouettes made a good impression on the 70s fashion. The minimalist look, the utility features, the ankle-length maxi dress, the high neck, the folk-embroidery, the fitted blazers and jackets, the culottes, the palazzo and the disco glamor of the time contributed to the long line. These features have been sorted out as a microcosm of Le Reve's Women's Winter 20 Collection: Pasto.

The predominance of retro orange, rust and cherry red, golden, yellow, brown, olive green, blue, pink, sand and mushroom brown and peach color has colored the color palette of the collection. Salwar kameez set, gown, single Kameez, tops, shirt, tunic and shrug are made by arranging layer, hoodie, and utility belts.

The sweater collection features High neck, lapel collar, buttonless and button-down features. Velvet trim cardigans, single and double-breasted jackets, hoodies, and shawls are arranged in a casual but elegant capsule that will give any garment both the convenience and warmth of layering.

The Nine-to-Nine Collection also adds winter clothing suitable for office and party wear.







