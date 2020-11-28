

‘Shukhi Poribar’ call centre starts a new journey

A meeting was recently held in the meeting room of the IEM unit at the Directorate General of Family Planning regarding this. The chief guest at the meeting was Sahan Ara Banu, Director General, Directorate General of Family Planning, NDC (Grade-1). Dr. Ashrafunnessa, Director (IEM) & Line Director (IEC), Directorate General of Family Planning; Md. Hemayet Hossain, Director (Administration), Directorate General of Family Planning; Mr. Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Synesis IT; Public Health Specialist Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed, CEO of Synesis Health, and other officials of various units of the Directorate General of Family Planning also present at the meeting.

Synesis IT will now take over the overall responsibility of this call center that started in July 2017. In addition to this service, Synesis IT is also successfully fulfilling the overall responsibilities of service activities like Shastho Batayon 16263 run by the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Covid-19 Telehealth Center, Ma Telehealth Center, Shena Shastho Sheba etc. Synesis IT is hopeful that in the future it will be able to use this experience to carry out the overall responsibilities of the 'Shukhi Poribar' Call Center 16767 of the Directorate General of Family Planning.

At the meeting, Sahan Ara Banu, Director General, Department of Family Planning, NDC (Grade-I) said, "Synesis IT has more than a decade of experience in this sector, and we also have two years of experience in this service so, we hope we can provide better services to all. Also, Synesis IT has been associated with Shastho Batayon run by DGHS of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, since 2015, so we believe that in the light of this experience, they will successfully manage the 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 of Directorate General of Family Planning".

Md. Hemayet Hossain, Director (Administration), Directorate General of Family Planning said, "We have taken the initiative to let everyone know that 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 is providing this kind of service. We will pass this information on to all the field workers we have across Bangladesh so that they too can inform everyone about it. I would like to request Synesis IT to share this service information with everyone, and we hope that the number of these subscribers will increase day by day by providing better services."

Dr. Ashrafunnessa, Director (IEM) & Line Director (IEC), Directorate General of Family Planning said, "We have been working on this for the last 2 years and with the co-operation and advice from everyone, we want to take it further. I hope that Synesis IT will utilize its digital healthcare experience to direct family planning services, maternal and child health services, adolescent health services and other health services from 'Shukhi Poribar' Call Center 16767".

Mr. Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Synesis IT said, "Synesis IT has worked on more than 150 government projects over the past decade and most of them are related to e-health. Besides that, Synesis IT is efficiently managing and administrating e-Tin Mobile SIM Registration, Shastho Batayon, Covid-19 Telehealth Center, Probash Bondhu, BSMMU Specialized Call Center. We will try to fulfill our new responsibilities and work hard to make this service accessible to all".

Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Synesis Health and Public Health Specialist presented the service aspect of e-Health Management and Shukhi Poribar. He said, "Synesis IT will provide Family Planning, Reproductive Health, Pregnancy Health Services, Postpartum Health Services, Puberty, Adolescence nutrition advice, which will benefit people of all age in the country. Shastho Batayon run by the DGHS 16263 and 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 of DGFP will provide these services 24/7 hours through Synesis IT and we hope people will get benefit from these services.

Moreover, Deputy Directors, program Managers and others were also present at the meeting. Synesis IT Limited, the country's leading ICT and largest digital healthcare provider has been given the responsibility of managing the 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 of the Directorate General of Family Planning.A meeting was recently held in the meeting room of the IEM unit at the Directorate General of Family Planning regarding this. The chief guest at the meeting was Sahan Ara Banu, Director General, Directorate General of Family Planning, NDC (Grade-1). Dr. Ashrafunnessa, Director (IEM) & Line Director (IEC), Directorate General of Family Planning; Md. Hemayet Hossain, Director (Administration), Directorate General of Family Planning; Mr. Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Synesis IT; Public Health Specialist Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed, CEO of Synesis Health, and other officials of various units of the Directorate General of Family Planning also present at the meeting.Synesis IT will now take over the overall responsibility of this call center that started in July 2017. In addition to this service, Synesis IT is also successfully fulfilling the overall responsibilities of service activities like Shastho Batayon 16263 run by the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Covid-19 Telehealth Center, Ma Telehealth Center, Shena Shastho Sheba etc. Synesis IT is hopeful that in the future it will be able to use this experience to carry out the overall responsibilities of the 'Shukhi Poribar' Call Center 16767 of the Directorate General of Family Planning.At the meeting, Sahan Ara Banu, Director General, Department of Family Planning, NDC (Grade-I) said, "Synesis IT has more than a decade of experience in this sector, and we also have two years of experience in this service so, we hope we can provide better services to all. Also, Synesis IT has been associated with Shastho Batayon run by DGHS of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, since 2015, so we believe that in the light of this experience, they will successfully manage the 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 of Directorate General of Family Planning".Md. Hemayet Hossain, Director (Administration), Directorate General of Family Planning said, "We have taken the initiative to let everyone know that 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 is providing this kind of service. We will pass this information on to all the field workers we have across Bangladesh so that they too can inform everyone about it. I would like to request Synesis IT to share this service information with everyone, and we hope that the number of these subscribers will increase day by day by providing better services."Dr. Ashrafunnessa, Director (IEM) & Line Director (IEC), Directorate General of Family Planning said, "We have been working on this for the last 2 years and with the co-operation and advice from everyone, we want to take it further. I hope that Synesis IT will utilize its digital healthcare experience to direct family planning services, maternal and child health services, adolescent health services and other health services from 'Shukhi Poribar' Call Center 16767".Mr. Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Synesis IT said, "Synesis IT has worked on more than 150 government projects over the past decade and most of them are related to e-health. Besides that, Synesis IT is efficiently managing and administrating e-Tin Mobile SIM Registration, Shastho Batayon, Covid-19 Telehealth Center, Probash Bondhu, BSMMU Specialized Call Center. We will try to fulfill our new responsibilities and work hard to make this service accessible to all".Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Synesis Health and Public Health Specialist presented the service aspect of e-Health Management and Shukhi Poribar. He said, "Synesis IT will provide Family Planning, Reproductive Health, Pregnancy Health Services, Postpartum Health Services, Puberty, Adolescence nutrition advice, which will benefit people of all age in the country. Shastho Batayon run by the DGHS 16263 and 'Shukhi Poribar' call center 16767 of DGFP will provide these services 24/7 hours through Synesis IT and we hope people will get benefit from these services.Moreover, Deputy Directors, program Managers and others were also present at the meeting.