

Countering hair fall problem during winter season

According to experts, it is normal for people to experience the seasonal hair-loss problem. A Massachusetts based dermatologist says, "A few months after when we begin shifting into late fall and early winter, those hairs that we held onto during summer will make a transition into the shed phase." Hence, the result is:

A short-term increase in shedding of our hair compared to our regular baseline.

There are three stages of the hair growth cycle. First, we have the growth phase which is known as the 'anagen', then the 'catagen' an intermediary phase, and lastly, the telogen, or the resting phase. This telogen phase or the resting phase indicates the start of the shedding of hair and according to experts, hair is likely to fall out 100 days after entering this stage. However, this shedding may get more noticeable as people get older and a New York-based dermatologist says that, "by 50 years of age, 50 percent of women will experience some degree of hair loss".

Nevertheless, there is no reason for one to feel hopeless or the pangs of despair. As chances are strong that the hair, we have lost during the month of winter will be back in the future. It is normal to lose up to '100 hairs' per day, however, in winter the number can increase up to 300, which is three times the normal amount. Thus, we need to be extra cautious to prevent hair loss during this time.

The growth of healthy hair largely depends on how we are taking care of our scalp. The dry air of winter sucks out all the moister from our scalp and so the results are dry hair which leads to hair breakage. A good oil massage can be exceedingly helpful during this time. Oils such as almond oil and olive oil are great for the hair as they provide the hair as well as the scalp with the right quantity of vitamins and fatty acids. Moreover, jojoba oil is equally considered a wonderful moisturizer for the hair.

One must not forget to consume the right vitamins and taking care of the diet. Leafy greens such as spinach and broccoli as well as nuts can provide the necessary fatty acid and iron. In addition to this, we need to be careful of how much and what kind of shampoo and conditioner we are using during this time as these can worsen the dryness of the scalp. Experts recommend limiting excessive tugging from blow-drying and the overuse of heated tools such as irons and wands.

However, the final takeaway is we really cannot change the course of Mother Nature, and one cannot do much to prevent hair loss during the month of winter. Hence, it is better not to panic as stress can lead to more hair loss.

Written by Ayman Anika is a student of Daffodil International University in Literature & Language Department.





















