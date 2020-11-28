Sumi’s hostel serves female students

"I started this institution thinking about the accommodation and security of the single girls and university students who suddenly came to Dhaka, because I am a woman myself. This is not my business, I have set up this organization to provide maximum service and security to women" she added.





She also described the facilities that the hostel is giving. "It has safe accommodation and a pleasant environment for reading and listening. The hostel provides healthy meals according to the students' choice, like three meals a day and it's a tough completely safe, clean-tidy home environment."





She went on to say, "Each room is well arranged with all the furniture including bed, chair, table, wardrobe, fridge, Wi-Fi, electronic water filter. There are CCTV cameras at every entrance and there is kitchen, washing machine and AC room with 24 hour security guard."





Suzana Sumi founded a ladies hostel in the city in a bid to help the female student who would come for study purpose in the capital. In addition there are also some female who come to search job and some come to do job. So they need to live without family in a secure environment.Sumi said, "My exclusive ladies hostel is at Dhanmondi. We started its journey on a small scale in 2005, now it has all the facilities and tight security including accommodation for 300 students.""It's always supervised by Hostel Super. If you want to cook and eat something yourself, there is a maid in every room. There is a waiting room for the guardian to sit. It has its own skilled electrician to solve electrical problems."Meanwhile the hostel also has car parking. Girls who come to Dhaka suddenly even for a short time as guests can stay here safely.