

Cyber Security: A growing crisis for women and girls

Girls and women are the worst victim of cybercrime. They are being harassed sexually while using social networking site. In Bangladesh about 80% of the whole population are using Facebook. Among them 73% of the Facebook users are aged between 13 and 25. Although, the total number girls and women Facebook users was very low even few years back, but nowadays the trend of using Facebook and other social site has got immense popularity among girls and women. Mainly, adolescent girls are suffering. A report published in another daily revealed that "about 70 per cent of the victims of cybercrimes in our country are teenage girls".

Actually, they lack proper IT literacy and have no knowledge on 'how to use a social site safely'. As a result, they are connecting with many unknown person on social site and getting themselves involved very closely to the criminal. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the criminals carrying out their heinous act like collecting personal photographs, recording unpleasant videos and sometimes make pornography. The rate of this type crime is increasing day by day in our country. Every day we found news regarding cybercrime in the national newspaper of our country. In most cases, the victim is a girl or women. The offenders commit this crime in such a way that the girls falls in a trap or in a blackmailing situation and finally attempts to commit suicide. Cybercrime put our girls and women in a growing crisis of cyber security which is need to be prevented as soon as possible. It is time to take necessary steps to ensure cyber security for girls and women. The best and effective policy to curb cybercrime is to raise awareness among all people at all level. Most importantly we need to increase awareness among girls and women who are the worst victim. So, what should be the solution to this problem? Yes, there are some ways that should be maintained by the girls and women to protect themselves from this heinous act. The tips are as follows-

Don't share your password: While using social site you need to maintain privacy in case of sharing password. Your password is more important than anything. To keep yourself safe, don't share your password with anyone even with your close one and keep those password private and complicated.

Don't share more than necessary: Share message, pictures or videos that is necessary for you. But, don't share your personal thing in a public place like Facebook. Don't try to share whatever you do in daily routine, it will cross the limit and causes harm to you.

Don't leave your webcam connected: At the time of using internet you must ensure your webcam is switched off. If you don't do that, it will slyly record your movements without your knowledge. So be careful about your webcam.

Don't meet an unknown or partially known person alone: Before going to meet an unknown or partially known person you should inform your parents and you should met in crowded restaurant or coffee shop. Because, if you asks for help to someone in a crowded place you will get help easily. You must keep in mind this point all the time.

Reveal only as much as needed: There are many girls and women in our country who shares almost all the thing including where they visit, what she likes most, what are their dislikes and disclose their lifestyle on social site. Some of them are too crazy to share their family member and close ones pictures which is then throw them into various problem. Don't do this, reveal only as much as needed.

Block people you don't want interact with: People who is disgusting to you, block them from your social networking site. This will dwindle your risk of becoming a cybercrime victim.

It is high time to take necessary steps to halt the cybercrime. To ensure cyber safety for girls and women they need to be aware of their do's and don'ts on social media. To raise awareness among girls and women government need to implement cyber security act properly and in this way one day we will be cybercrime free country. Where every girls and women can move as their own without fearing anyone. Let's work for cybercrime free country.

The writer is a student, Islamic University, Bangladesh























