

Chotoder Jonno Manobbad

Many additions, subtractions, refinements and some important issues have been discussed. I have been interested in reading since the book was published. Sad but true, for whatever reason the book could not be collected from the book fair. The book was not found at Rokomari.com.

A few days ago, I suddenly thought, I can find, if Sabyasachi has a Facebook page! Then I got it. When I was interested in buying the book by knock, they sent it to me by courier. I am writing below about the experience I had after reading each line of the book with great interest and attention.

First of all, the book is written for children, but it is equally important for young and old, men and women. Because every human being in the world should live as a humanist, feminist, rationalist as well as a truth seeker and human being. All human beings should not only think of self-interest but also think and act for the welfare of all living beings.

The book discusses all the issues that are beneficial for every human being. For example, the book explains from the beginning why humanism is necessary for everyone. Then knowledge, wisdom, humanist thought, global knowledge, scientific method, logic, mystery of creation, origin of species, scientific or natural law, democracy, humanism against fascism, human rights, religion, atheism, humanism, enlightenment of thought, Bengali humanists, secularism, free man, brave woman, gender equality, feminism, proud man, human doctrine, humanity, principles, human ethical principles, ten proposals for a beautiful life, self-esteem, think freely, enjoy life details on all aspects of life such as friendship, our environment, fairness, learning, spirit, justice, good and bad words, honesty, unpleasant secrets, responsibility, responsibility to living beings, civic protest, civic activism, truth-seeking, civic morale, prevention and survival described.

Such a book is very important for parents and teachers who wants to make their children feminist, environmentally conscious, open-minded, rational, scientific, thoughtful, humanist and a global citizen who speaks for equal rights for all. That book will teach you to ask questions, think and gain knowledge. Everyone has the right to know the truth. Here religious precepts, superstitions, myths and legends cannot stand in the way, since the world is no longer where it used to be.

The world is very advanced now, modernity is now our daily companion and science is billions of times more self-reliant and as time goes by science will move forward. Science does not tell us to believe in the unseen. That is, science is not dependent on faith, but science is completely proof and true. No irrational subject can lend itself to science. And these issues are the main premise of this book. The book plays a vital role in advancing the goal of what is not possible in the conventional education system of our country. Where all are forced to accept without understanding, are discouraged to ask questions, consent is given to everything. When children are asked questions about something, they are intimidated. And it is true that, fear can never give birth to knowledge. And the teaching of humanism is the best education in the world, because people live not only for themselves, but also for others.

If we can all become novices for the sake of each other's welfare, then this world will take shape in the paradise of our imagination. Therefore, the teaching of humanism, the teaching of knowing the truth, the teaching of accepting truth, cause lies must be accepted by all, elders and younger. And that is why it is a very important book for children, their parents and teachers. It is important to make sure that your child grows up in the light of free thinking. Only then will they get real education, there will be no discrimination between people, the earth will be truth-based, science-based and more beautiful than our imaginary paradise.



The reviewer is a poet, author & columnist





