

Photographs of the Great Leader: a photo album of the Father of the Nation

Divided in ten chapters it is the photo story of Bangabandhu, who he was and then what he had become to be. It is interesting to follow the photos while learning the making of a great political leader of the 20th century.

As much as the photo album is enriched with rare and common photos of Bangabandhu, it is also a photographic testament of his evolution from a student leader to our Father of The Nation. The earlier chapters contain the photos of a sporty and a determined youngster, prepared to undertake any challenge to serve his people and country. Latter chapters are about the same man but the photos depict him as a diehard Bengali nationalist on his path to ensure self - determination for the deprived Bengali people of former East Pakistan.

Collector and editor Luiza has not only compiled photos of Bangabandhu, in the process she has also narrated a illustrious tale of our Struggle for Independence. Photos of Bangabandhu - particularly during the 50s and 60s - echoes of the tumultuous political development of Pakistan - fast heading towards a climax.

The Bangabandhu photos of the post - war Bangladesh era portrays a people's leader sunk in massive nation building challenges. I particularly admired the Bangabandhu photos with foreign heads of state; the photos shot both in Bangladesh and abroad give a clear hint of his international popularity.

A fascinating aspect of the Bangabandhu photos is that, they speak of a common Bengali man displaying simplicity; the man appears straightforward and highly unassuming that of a founding father of a nation. His family photos are equally appealing and informal. Bangabandhu never seemed to have mastered the art of faking a mood or temper. He is what his photos tell us.

Photos of the gruesome assassination of Bangabandhu along with his family members, the Dhanmondi road 32 residence and his belongings are heartrending. This is not how our Father of The Nation had desired to die.

In the end, "Photographs of the Great Leader: a photo album of the Father of the Nation" is a valuable photo album for your collection. The album narrates the tale of a man, his family, a political leader, his people and foremost our glorious struggle for independence.

Published by Borno Prokash Limited the book has been priced at Tk 3, 500.





















