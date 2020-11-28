

‘My Dream’

Just when I turned 6,

I had a vivid imagination,

Of becoming a super hero,

Who could save the world in a jiffy!

That dream is long lost as soon as I reached 10.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Just when I turned 14,

I knew that I will be the only reliance of my parents.

So, I had to give it all to my academics,

Keeping my hobbies aside,

With which I used to find solace.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Just when I turned 18,

Life had never been this hard.

Stressed and burdened with all the thoughts,

'Is university all I want?', 'Am I Doing it right?'

It's not like I had an option.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Just when I turned 20,

Drowned in joy,

That moment when I was burning with the felicity of love,

A sudden reminder that everything could end, finally arrived.

I consoled myself, 'Love was not for me'.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Just when I turned 25,

Since job hunt was inevitable and I had to win this contest,

All these years I worked really hard,

Lest I couldn't make my family proud.

The pressure was permanent.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Just when I turned 30,

Working in a relentless and conventional way,

I thought to myself,

'Am I doing enough for my family?'

'Did I make my parents proud?'

Several thoughts went around my head.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Just when I turned 40,

Being a father I realized my parents were not as wrong as I thought they were.

But I had decided, my children will not live the way I did.

But living a struggling life I came to realize,

Reality is not as pretty as this world.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.

Now when I'm 50,

My hobbies and aspirations had died long before I could even realize.

The hollowness I feel within me is never forgone.

The exigent demand for livelihood has taken its toll on my life.

My dream of becoming a hero is still imprinted on my memory.

I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.



The poet is a second year student of Dhaka University, Institute of Health Economics





























Just when I turned 6,I had a vivid imagination,Of becoming a super hero,Who could save the world in a jiffy!That dream is long lost as soon as I reached 10.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Just when I turned 14,I knew that I will be the only reliance of my parents.So, I had to give it all to my academics,Keeping my hobbies aside,With which I used to find solace.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Just when I turned 18,Life had never been this hard.Stressed and burdened with all the thoughts,'Is university all I want?', 'Am I Doing it right?'It's not like I had an option.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Just when I turned 20,Drowned in joy,That moment when I was burning with the felicity of love,A sudden reminder that everything could end, finally arrived.I consoled myself, 'Love was not for me'.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Just when I turned 25,Since job hunt was inevitable and I had to win this contest,All these years I worked really hard,Lest I couldn't make my family proud.The pressure was permanent.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Just when I turned 30,Working in a relentless and conventional way,I thought to myself,'Am I doing enough for my family?''Did I make my parents proud?'Several thoughts went around my head.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Just when I turned 40,Being a father I realized my parents were not as wrong as I thought they were.But I had decided, my children will not live the way I did.But living a struggling life I came to realize,Reality is not as pretty as this world.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.Now when I'm 50,My hobbies and aspirations had died long before I could even realize.The hollowness I feel within me is never forgone.The exigent demand for livelihood has taken its toll on my life.My dream of becoming a hero is still imprinted on my memory.I understood that reality is nothing like my dream.The poet is a second year student of Dhaka University, Institute of Health Economics