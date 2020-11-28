Video
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Literature

As silence goes by

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Uday Shankar Durjay

As the planets need to wake up to shine with their infinite lights, but nobody knows how much loneliness lay hidden under the shadow of pains. You woke them up in the daylight; they don't want to reveal their downcast oceans which flow quietly though.
As the forests wake up in the dark, in the peaceful, and mumble each other. As the flowers need a pin drop silence to be blooming with their tremendous beauty, you just walked over the garden; all the silences gave up their patience. .
As leaves fly in the wind with an intimate sound; I feel my breath captures your breath to grasp obsession into me. Don't wake me up in this unrestrained planet. I put my soul into the dark abyss and keep my eyes closed until the sun broken down into little pieces and fall on me.

The poet writes from the UK








