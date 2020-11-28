Army blank Air Force 8-0 in President Cup hockey

Bangladesh Army team blanked Bangladesh Air Force by 8-0 goals in the last league match of the President Cup Hockey competition held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

Army, which earlier confirmed their spot of final, raised their points tally to 12 points, the highest points, after the day's victory and they will play the final match against Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) green team scheduled to be held on Sunday (November 29) on the same venue at 3.30 pm. BHF green team secured the second highest with nine point.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute prizes while Air Chief Marshal and BHF president Masihuzzaman Serniabat BBP, OSP, NDU PSC will be present as the special guest.

Meanwhile, in the day's match, Milon Hossain, Mamun Mia and Monoj Babu scored twice each while Tanjim Ahmed and Ahsan Habib supported them with a lone goal apiece for Army in the one-sided affairs. -BSS







