Bashundhara maintain winning run in Women's Football

League leaders Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning run in the Tricotex Women's Football League when they blanked Nasrin Sports Academy by 2-0 goals in the second round match held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Sheuli opened an account scoring the first goal for Bashundhara in the 17th minute of the match, but it was a Nasrin Academy's Unnoti Khatun, who netted the suicidal goal in the 42nd minute of the match.

After the lemon break, Nasrin Sportins Academy tried to stage a fight back but all their efforts went in vain.

The win saw, Bashundhara Kings maintained their domination in the league table maintaining all-win run in the league with 27 points from nine matches. -BSS





























