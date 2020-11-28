

Bangabandhu National Long-distance Swimming in Gopalganj today

The male swimmers will begin their 10-km voyage from Kongsur and will finish near the Haridaspur Bridge while the female swimmers are to start their 8-km journey from Ulpur Bridge and terminate near the Haridaspur Bridge.

Ahead of the final round, a 30 male and female swimmers participate in an open selection round and there seven male and seven female swimmers were picked for the final round to be held in Gopalganj.

The closing and award programme will be held on the same day at Sheikh Moni Auditorium at 2:30pm. Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) also Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc will hand over the prizes among the winner as the chief guest. Commander of Khulna Naval Area (CKNA) Rear Admiral M Musa, (G), OSP, NPP, rcds, afwc, psc will attend the programme as a special guest.

MAX Group is sponsoring the swimming championship.

The champions will be awarded trophies and cash prizes. Federation's general secretary didn't reveal the amount but assured of a good amount.



















