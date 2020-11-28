Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu National Long-distance Swimming in Gopalganj today  

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu National Long-distance Swimming in Gopalganj today  

Bangabandhu National Long-distance Swimming in Gopalganj today  

The 17th edition of National Long Distance Swimming, dedicated to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will take place today (Saturday) at 9:00am at the river Madhumati in Gopalganj.
The male swimmers will begin their 10-km voyage from Kongsur and will finish near the Haridaspur Bridge while the female swimmers are to start their 8-km journey from Ulpur Bridge and terminate near the Haridaspur Bridge.
Ahead of the final round, a 30 male and female swimmers participate in an open selection round and there seven male and seven female swimmers were picked for the final round to be held in Gopalganj.
The closing and award programme will be held on the same day at Sheikh Moni Auditorium at 2:30pm. Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) also Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc will hand over the prizes among the winner as the chief guest. Commander of Khulna Naval Area (CKNA) Rear Admiral M Musa, (G), OSP, NPP, rcds, afwc, psc will attend the programme as a special guest.
MAX Group is sponsoring the swimming championship.
The champions will be awarded trophies and cash prizes. Federation's general secretary didn't reveal the amount but assured of a good amount.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Napoli honour Maradona with Europa League win
Police clash with fans at Maradona's funeral
Argentina bids final farewell to favorite son Maradona
Army blank Air Force 8-0 in President Cup hockey
New Zealand down West Indies in 'topsy-turvy' opening T20
Aussies crush India in first ODI
Bashundhara maintain winning run in Women's Football
Bangladesh move up in FIFA ranking


Latest News
Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination
All statues will be torn down: Babunagari
We’ll make a strong comeback: Mushfiqur Rahim
People will reply to conspiracy centering Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Mozammel
OIC’s CFM begins emphasizing Muslim unity in addressing Islamophobia
Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated
AL local govt representative nomination board meeting Saturday
Mayor Hanif's death anniversary Saturday
Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila BCL president held in rape case
Shah Makhdum Medical College students attacked by miscreants, 10 injured
Most Read News
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
Aly Zaker passes away
COVID-19: 20 more die, 2,273 infected in Bangladesh
Maradona to remain alive in hearts of football fans: Hasina
39th span of Padma Bridge installed, 5,850 meter visible
Now 5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat; youth arrested
Plagiarism: An unethical practice
Hanging body of teenage boy recovered in Rangamati
'Adios Diego': Maradona buried
Jamal explores women’s inner beauty and deprived communities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft