First edition of Women's Fed Cup Handball rolling today

With the participation of eight teams, the first edition of Women's Federation Cup Handball Championship is rolling today (Saturday) at 9:00am at the Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.

The teams were divided into two groups as the group toppers will vie in the semis on the first and second of December while the two winners of semis will engage in the final on the fifth of December. The third place decider is scheduled for December 3.

Group A teams are Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Centre, Dhaka, Faridpur District Sports Association (DSA). On the other hand, Naogaon DSA, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association (TUSA), Jashore DSA and Jamalpur Sports Academy are the teams of Group B.

Walton, a Bangladeshi conglomerate, is the title sponsor of the women's federation cup.

The budget of the meet is Taka 625,000 and the title sponsor is providing with Taka 500,000.

The inaugural programme of the meet will be held today at 11:30am.
















