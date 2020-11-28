Boys to face Lusail SC in second practice match today



Bangladesh National Football team during the swimming session in the hotel pool on Friday. photo: BFF

This practice matches are supposed to help the boys prepare themselves for their away match of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup against the host schedule for the fourth of December.

Ahead of the match, the boys had training session on Al Aziziyah Ground in Doha and swimming session in the hotel pool in the afternoon on Friday. The training session was focused on small passes, dibbling and set pieces.

The boys offered special prayer for quick recovery of BFF president Kazi Salahuddin who was infected with the novel Corona virus recently.

In the meantime, team observer Imteaz Hamid along with striker Nabib Nawaz Jiban was tested negative for Corona virus disease after reaching Doha.

















