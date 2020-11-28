Video
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:21 AM
Sports

Boys to face Lusail SC in second practice match today

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Football team during the swimming session in the hotel pool on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh National Football Team which had lost its first practice match against Qatar Army Football Team by 3-2 on Wednesday evening will face Lusail Sports Club, another second division club of Qatar, today (Saturday) at 5:30pm (Qatar Time).
This practice matches are supposed to help the boys prepare themselves for their away match of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup against the host schedule for the fourth of December.
Ahead of the match, the boys had training session on Al Aziziyah Ground in Doha and swimming session in the hotel pool in the afternoon on Friday. The training session was focused on small passes, dibbling and set pieces.
The boys offered special prayer for quick recovery of BFF president Kazi Salahuddin who was infected with the novel Corona virus recently.
In the meantime, team observer Imteaz Hamid along with striker Nabib Nawaz Jiban was tested negative for Corona virus disease after reaching Doha.










