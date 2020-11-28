

Chattogram, Rajshahi ardent to keep dominance

The day game kicks off at 1:30pm (BST) while the night match commences at 6:30pm (BST).

Chattogram simply blew away Beximco Dhaka by nine wickets in their first match on November 25, are seemingly very rage in all three departments. Mohammad Mithun is not frequently seen to captain, had led utterly brilliant in the 1st match and showed expertise in using his bowlers accurately. Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam, Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya Sarkar did thankful job for their captain with the ball to tie Dhaka at 88. To chase easy target, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's 79-run joint venture stood the highest opening partnership of the event so far. Soumya was unbeaten with 44 runs. Mominul Haque, Mithun himself, Mosaddek, Ziaur Rahman are yet to show their charisma with the bat. They hardly will alter the winning combination.

Khulna are the strongest side in black and white but have been struggling in the middle. None of Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah could display their merit with the bat so far. Anamul Bijoy and Jahirul Islam Omi got starts in separate matches but couldn't prolong the innings. But Ariful Haque and Shamim Hossain had been phenomenal with the bat at late-middle order. Star players need to get them back in order to back in winning streak. Al Amin Hossain and Shahidul Islam will deliver with bowl alongside Shakib and Mahmudullah and Rishad Hasan.

At the night game, Rajshahi, the table toppers beating Dhaka and Khunla, are favourite against Barisal. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, has been leading from the front, will open with Anisul Islam Emon. Both the openers are in good rhythm. Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Fazle Rabbi are also in good touch. Rising speedsters Ebadat Hossain and Mukidul Islam Mugdho are in good forms while very experienced Arafat Sunny and Sunzamul Islam have ability to illume with their whirlwind beside the Man of the match of the opening clash Mahedi Hasan.

Barisal captain Tamim Iqbal hinted for unorthodox cricket to win though they failed to grip the close match against Khulna, must be looking for fresh start. Mehidy Miraz came to open with the bat pairing with the skipper in their starter. Possibly same player will open the innings though Miraz had a golden duck in previous match. Parvez Emon, Towhid Hridoy Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur all are very tender middle order batsmen for them. Taskin Ahmed is the key weapon for Tamim with the ball. Sumon Khan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are the other speedsters while Mehidy Miraz, Aminul Biplob and Afif are spinning options for Tamim.















Gazi Group Chattogram, the shadow national T20 team, will meet with another star-riddled side Gemcon Khulna in today afternoon in the 5th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup while table topper Minister Group Rajshahi will engage with shaky Fortune Barisal in the night game of the day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.The day game kicks off at 1:30pm (BST) while the night match commences at 6:30pm (BST).Chattogram simply blew away Beximco Dhaka by nine wickets in their first match on November 25, are seemingly very rage in all three departments. Mohammad Mithun is not frequently seen to captain, had led utterly brilliant in the 1st match and showed expertise in using his bowlers accurately. Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam, Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya Sarkar did thankful job for their captain with the ball to tie Dhaka at 88. To chase easy target, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's 79-run joint venture stood the highest opening partnership of the event so far. Soumya was unbeaten with 44 runs. Mominul Haque, Mithun himself, Mosaddek, Ziaur Rahman are yet to show their charisma with the bat. They hardly will alter the winning combination.Khulna are the strongest side in black and white but have been struggling in the middle. None of Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah could display their merit with the bat so far. Anamul Bijoy and Jahirul Islam Omi got starts in separate matches but couldn't prolong the innings. But Ariful Haque and Shamim Hossain had been phenomenal with the bat at late-middle order. Star players need to get them back in order to back in winning streak. Al Amin Hossain and Shahidul Islam will deliver with bowl alongside Shakib and Mahmudullah and Rishad Hasan.At the night game, Rajshahi, the table toppers beating Dhaka and Khunla, are favourite against Barisal. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, has been leading from the front, will open with Anisul Islam Emon. Both the openers are in good rhythm. Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Fazle Rabbi are also in good touch. Rising speedsters Ebadat Hossain and Mukidul Islam Mugdho are in good forms while very experienced Arafat Sunny and Sunzamul Islam have ability to illume with their whirlwind beside the Man of the match of the opening clash Mahedi Hasan.Barisal captain Tamim Iqbal hinted for unorthodox cricket to win though they failed to grip the close match against Khulna, must be looking for fresh start. Mehidy Miraz came to open with the bat pairing with the skipper in their starter. Possibly same player will open the innings though Miraz had a golden duck in previous match. Parvez Emon, Towhid Hridoy Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur all are very tender middle order batsmen for them. Taskin Ahmed is the key weapon for Tamim with the ball. Sumon Khan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are the other speedsters while Mehidy Miraz, Aminul Biplob and Afif are spinning options for Tamim.