Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:21 AM
RCC, RMP vow to build Rajshahi a peaceful city in the country

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police ((RMP) have vowed to work together for building Rajshahi as a peaceful city for the citizens.
The observation came up when RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique paid a courtesy call on RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at his city bhaban office on Thursday.
Newly joined Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Brig Gen Shameem Yazdany also made a courtesy call on the city mayor simultaneously.
Mayor Liton urged the RMP Commissioner to take proper steps against addiction of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading as drug addiction has become a grave concern issue widely.
He said the people involved in trafficking and trading of drugs must be brought to book so that the young generation can be protected from the drug-addictive devastation.
In response, RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique gave an assurance of putting in level best efforts to make the city free from drug addiction and its trafficking and trading.
Mayor Liton also mentioned that the city corporation has been implementing massive development programmes at present to attain the cherished goal of developing a sustainable citizen-friendly living atmosphere after installing the scopes of quality physical infrastructural facilities of roads.
It has been implementing five road development projects involving around Taka 702.82 crore aiming at ensuring a comfortable road communication network in the city.
Population density has gradually been increasing in the metropolis with the influx of huge city-bound people and multiplication of high rise buildings. Taking the issues into special consideration, the city corporation has taken steps to reshuffle the city's road system.
"We have adopted time-fitting measures of widening all the narrow roads besides transforming the existing curved roads into longitudinal with decorative looks in phases," he said, adding public sufferings due to the road related problems will be mitigated.
Among others, RMP Additional Commissioner Salma Begum and Deputy Commissioners Rashidul Hassan, Sazid Hossain and Saiful Islam were present on the occasion.     -BSS



