Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:21 AM
Foreign News

News in brief

SL bans Tamil remembrance

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, Nov 27: Commemorations for Tamil Tiger rebels killed in Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war were banned on Friday after court petitions by the government of strongman President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Sri Lanka's 37-year conflict began in 1972 when Tamil Tigers waged a bloody war against government troops in a campaign for a separate homeland for their ethnic minority group.
Rajapaksa was defence chief when the Tigers were finally defeated in 2009 while his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president, winning them the adoration of many in the Sinhala majority      population.    -AFP


