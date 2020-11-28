Farmers to protest in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov 27: New Delhi police agreed to let thousands of Indian farmers stage a peaceful protest inside the capital on Friday after initially blocking demonstrators on the outskirts and firing tear gas and water cannon at them.

The farmers are angry over new laws deregulating the vast agriculture sector, saying they will leave small growers vulnerable to corporate agri-businesses and could lead to a withdrawal of price supports for staples like wheat and rice.

Protesters from the big farming state of Punjab rode tractors and cars towards Delhi early on Friday morning and were stopped at the city's fringes by police roadblocks.

Clashes ensued, with police unleashing tear gas and water cannon to push back the farmers. Plumes of smoke rose above the fray and some protesters threw stones at police as thousands pressed against barricades, waving flags and sticks. -REUTERS







