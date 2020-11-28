Coronavirus: Key updates

PARIS, Nov 27: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:

MORE STUDIES NEEDED

The head of British drug maker AstraZeneca says further research is needed on its vaccine after it showed an average 70-percent effectiveness.

That rate jumped to 90 percent if a half dose was given first scientists discovered after a mistake was made during the clinical trials. But US scientists say the higher success rate came only during tests in people under 55.

NO JAB FOR JAIR

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he will not take a vaccine even after it receives approval from his own government. Though Brazil -- the second worst hit country in the world -- plans to purchase vaccines, Bolsonaro says he is "sure" immunisation will not be made mandatory.

INDIA SPUTNIK LAUNCH

One of the developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine announces that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the shot. Apart from India, the RDIF says Sputnik V will also be produced in Brazil, China and South Korea.

RISKY DELHI MARATHON

Doctors warn elite runners including Kenya's Brigid Kosgei and Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu that competing in Sunday's New Delhi half-marathon poses a health risk due to the pandemic as well as soaring air pollution. -AFP





























