Brexit talks head to London

BRUSSELS, Nov 27: The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will return to London on Friday to pursue face-to-face trade talks, in what he described as the last chance for a deal.Explaining that he was no longer self-isolating after a Covid-19 case on his team, Barnier confirmed he was returning to meet his British counterpart David Frost for weekend talks.

The UK leaves Europe's trade and customs area in five weeks but talks on a follow-on agreement are still stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules.

In a tweet, Barnier warned that the "same significant divergences persist" before he briefed a meeting of EU envoys carrying the same downbeat message.

"We are not far from the take it or leave it moment," Barnier told ambassadors from member states, according to a European source familiar with the closed-door meeting. Without a change of heart from London, "reaching a deal will be all but impossible," another diplomat reported Barnier as saying.

In London, Frost -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lead Brexit negotiator -- was similarly cautious about chances for a breakthrough.

"Some people are asking me why we are still talking," he tweeted. "My answer is that it's my job to do my utmost to see if the conditions for a deal exist. It is late but a deal is still possible, and I will continue to talk until it's clear that it isn't." -AFP









