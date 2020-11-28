Macron struggles to retain influence

PARIS, Nov 27: President Emmanuel Macron faces a major challenge to retain France's influence over resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, needing to take account of the large Armenian minority in his country and accused by Azerbaijan of bias.

Macron has expressed discomfort over the Russia-brokered ceasefire this month that ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia and allowed Baku to consolidate significant military gains.

France is, along with Russia and the United States, the co-chair of the Minsk Group of countries that for almost three decades have sought agreement on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated region of Azerbaijan which broke away from Baku in a war as the USSR collapsed.

"We don't consider this ceasefire to be sufficient," Macron said in a meeting with French Armenians at the weekend.

"It does not solve the political question and all the other issues," he added. Macron was a vocal critic of the military offensive launched by Baku in late September to regain control of Karabakh and in particular the backing of NATO member Turkey, which he accused of despatching Syrian jihadists to fight for Azerbaijan.

He insisted that the resolution of the conflict should not be left to Russia and Turkey -- which has backed the ceasefire and wants its troops deployed in Azerbaijan -- saying it must remain in the hands of the Minsk Group. "There is a whole load of issues that cannot just be settled in a purely Turkish-Russian discussion," said Macron.

But with Yerevan defeated militarily and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan forced to accept the unfavourable terms of the deal overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin, France is on the receiving end of a backlash.

While Paris insisted it remained neutral in the conflict, calls have grown for it to surrender its position on the Minsk Group, a deeply unpalatable suggestion as France seeks to bolster its own international profile.

The situation has not been helped by a purely symbolic resolution passed on Wednesday by France's upper house Senate -- controlled by right-wing opponents of Macron -- recognising Nagorno-Karabakh as independent, a step never taken even by Yerevan.

"The Minsk Group, as it was created, is dead. Whether we like it or not, Vladimir Putin played a masterful game and the Turks also scored," said Didier Billion, deputy director at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS). -AFP















