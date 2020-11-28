Video
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:20 AM
Home Countryside

Two drown in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Two persons including an elderly woman drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi.  
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sifat, 2, son of Mizanur Rahman of Char Madraz Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sifat fell in a pond near their house at noon while playing beside it.
Later, the family members found him floating in the pond and rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Abhishek Debnath declared Sifat dead.
RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman drowned in the Padma River near Harupur I-Dam on the outskirts of the city on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rakimon Nesa, 70, wife of Tahar Ali of Gobindpur area under Kashiadanga Police Station.
Local sources said Rakimon Nesa went missing in the river at around 1:30pm while bathing into it.
Being informed, a team of divers rushed there and recovered her body from the river after about an hour of searching.
However, the deceased's body was handed over to her family members.
Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Latifur Bari confirmed the incident.



