161 families get relief items at Jaldhaka

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Nov 27: The Distressed Children & Infants International (DCI) and Rights and Sight for Children (RSC) jointly distributed relief items among 161 families in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Each of 805 people of 161 families has received 15 kg rice, 1.5 kg lentils, edible oil, soap, 500 gm salt, and 4kg potato as their 15-day food.

Gabrol Siddiqia Government Primary School Head Master Rawshon Ara, RSC Area Manager Golam Kibria, social workers Md Aminur Rahman and Md Anisur Rahman, among others, were present during the distribution.

























