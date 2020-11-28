5 more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi

Five more persons died of coronavirus in Barishal and Rajshahi divisions in three days

BARISHAL: Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 185 here.

Of the deceased, one, aged about 58, is from Bakerganj Upazila in the district, another, aged about 55, from Bhola.

Both died at the corona ward in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, some 76 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division during this time, taking the total virus cases to 9,753 here.

RAJSHAHI: Three more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Wednesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 338 in the division.

Meanwhile, 94 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 22,372 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said the highest 206 patients have, so far, died in Bogra while 51 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, seven in Joypurhat, 14 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 20,571 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Thursday morning and 2,606 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.











