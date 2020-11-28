Wife dies hearing husband’s death in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Nov 27: Hearing the death news of husband, a wife also died in Daripara Village under Sadar Upazila of the district.

On Wednesday morning, wife Mahmuda Begum died after getting the death news of her husband Motiur Rahman Babu. She was 55.

Matiur Rahman was vice-president of Dhalahar Union Awami League. He was 60.

Md Nurul Amin, the deceased's younger brother and executive director of Jacks Foundation, said Matiur Rahman was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital with severe fever on Sunday last. On Wednesday morning, he tested corona negative. By the time, he breathed his last at 11am due to cardiac arrest.

Hearing this, his wife became sick, and was admitted to Joypurhat District Hospital, where she was declared dead.


























