Man kills newborn baby in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Nov 27: A man has killed his 22-day-old newborn baby over family feud in Fulbari Upazila in the district on Thursday.

However, police arrested the father Subash Chandra Mahanta, 28.

Fulbari Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Fakhrul Islam said Subash Chandra locked into an altercation with his wife over dowry in the morning. As one stage, he snatched the baby from his wife's lap and stabbed him to death.

Later, locals caught Subash and handed him over to the police.

