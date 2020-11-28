Labourer crisis hampers potato farming at Tanore

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27: After the fertiliser and seed crisis in Tanore Upazila of the district, local potato growers are facing labourer crisis this time.

Due to the expansion in potato farming, there has been a labourer crisis. As a result, farmers have been forced to cultivate potato at higher costs. Many could not start the farming due to the lack of labourer.

Potato farmers said, this year they had to buy potato seeds at twice the price than the past years and pay extra money to buy fertilisers. On the other hand, the labourer cost has increased a lot. But still the workers are not available in the area.

Potato farmers said, due to labourer crisis, they are spending Tk 500 to 600 more per bigha this year.

Potato farmer Ashraful Alam said, "I have prepared 16 bighas of land this time to plant potato, but no workers are available. So, I could not start potato farming."

He also said, generally, each labourer has to be paid Tk 1,500 to 1,800 for working in one bigha land. But due to the labour crisis this year, the cost has increased from Tk 2,100 to 2,200. But still workers are not available. As a result, the cost of potato farming will be double this year.

According to Upazila Agriculture Office, this year's potato farming target of 13,350 hectares of land, which is more than the last time, will be exceeded this year.

In this connection, Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said, sub-assistant agriculture officers are working in field level to provide all kinds of support to the potato farmers.







