Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:19 AM
Home Countryside

Tk 93cr dev projects at Baraigram

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 27: Six development projects worth Tk 93.14 crore have been inaugurated in Baraigram Municipality of the district.
One water supply project worth Tk 88 crore and five road repairing projects worth Tk 5.14 crore were inaugurated recently by district Awami League (AL) President and ex-State Minister Professor Abdul Kuddus, MP, as chief guest.
Later, a function was held on municipality premises. Municipality Mayor Abdul Barek chaired the programme.
Among others, Supervising Engineer of Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) in Rajshahi SM Shamim Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam, Executive Engineer of Natore DPHE Alamgir Mia, Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossen and Upazila AL President (Acting) Abdul Kuddus Miazi were present as special guests.


