Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:19 AM
‘Jibontari’, floating healthcare provider to people in remote areas

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 27:  Impact Jibontari Hospital (IJH) is a floating healthcare provider in the district.
Its services are reaching the areas which are remote and where healthcare is not available.
"Our goal is to provide affordable medical services to the poor people. With this purpose, IJH is continuing healthcare in remote areas of Barishal region," said IJH Administrator Md Alauddin.
He said the number of patients is high in Barishal, and most of them are poor.
A visit to the Mirganj River in Babuganj Upazila of the district found the floating hospital anchored at Mirganj Kheyaghat. Four doctors are visiting 90 to 150 patients every day including on Fridays or holidays.
According to IJH sources, most of the patients come with eye, nose, ear, throat and club foot problems.
The outdoor service is being provided at Tk 50 without any operation. Cataract operation is done at Tk 3,000, said Dr Mahatab Hossen of IJH.
"We operate the poor patients for free. We do not work commercially," said Administrator Md Alauddin.
In 1999, Impact Foundation was established in the country. Later, the floating hospital, IJH, was launched in 1999. It is 10-bed. It has two operation theatres and one speedboat.
So far, healthcare has been given to about 5 lakh patients. At least, one lakh patients were operated.
The hospital is 35-foot high, 5-foot draft, 40-metre long and 10-metre wide.
"We can't go where there is navigability problem and low bridges," he pointed out.
Ayesha Begum, 65, of Barisal City, said, "I came here travelling at least 40 km to receive advanced treatment at cheap rate. Many more like me are coming here from remote areas for treatment."
Sanjay, 27, of Mirzaganj Upazila in Patuakhali District said, "I had been suffering from club foot problem. I was treated at this hospital two years back. Now I can walk."
Barishal Civil Surgeon Dr Monowar Hossen said this floating hospital has brought blessings for this region.


