Eight jailed for killing man in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA, Nov 27: A court here on Wednesday sentenced five persons to life term in jail and three others to one year of imprisonment for killing a man in Sarail Upazila of the district in 2014.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Safiul Azam pronounced the verdict.

The lifers are Md Shafikur Rahman Khandaker alias Shafi, Md Morshed Khandaker, Md Sahed Alam Khandaker, Abdul Hai and Mobarak. They all are residents of Syedtula Fakirpara Village in the upazila.

The court also awarded Helim Mia, Abul Badsha and Mamun Mia to one year of jail.

According to the case statement, the convicts killed Shawkat Ali over land dispute in Syedtula Jahangirpara Village on August 13, 2014.
































