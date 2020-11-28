93 fined in four districts

Separate mobile courts in four districts- Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Jashore, fined 85 people and eight business enterprises on different charges in two days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A mobile court here on Thursday fined 22 people for not wearing face masks in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

The mobile court conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Touhidur Rahman fined the government health guideline violators Tk 2,100.

Fulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sarwar Parvez was also present during the drive.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined eleven people on different charges in Pekua Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Motasem Billah conducted a drive in Kabir Ahmed Chowdhury Bazar at around 5pm and fined nine persons Tk 2,300 for not wearing face masks.

Two vehicles were also fined Tk 1,500 under Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2018.

UNO Motasem Billah confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

BARISHAL: Eight separate mobile courts in the districts on Wednesday fined 52 people Tk 22,900 for not wearing face masks.

The district administration conducted eight separate mobile courts in various areas of the city and upazilas from the morning to night, and fined the government health guideline violators the amount.

Barishal District Administration Executive Magistrate Subrata Kumar Das confirmed the matter adding that, such drives and campaign will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

JASHORE: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in separate drives, fined eight business enterprises Tk 1.14 lakh on different charges in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Local sources said a team of DNCRP led by Assistant Director of the district administration Walid Bin Habib conducted separate drives in Barinagar Bazar and Gohata Road areas and fined the owners of the enterprises for selling date-expired goods, not showing price lists etc.

Messrs Hasan Seed Traders was fined Tk 5,000, Bessrs Sujola Bij Bhander Tk 5,000, Chayan Store Tk 10,000 and Messrs Sagar Fertilisers Tk 4,000 in Barinagar Bazar area.

In another drive, the mobile court fined Tapan Variety Store Tk 40,000, Ripon Store Tk 15,000, Binimoy Store Tk 25,000 and Messrs Bholanath Store Tk 10,000 in Gohata Road area.













