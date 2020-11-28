5 more contract corona in three districts

Some 15 more people have contracted coronavirus in three districts- Thakurgaon, Laxmipur and Manikganj, in three days.

THAKURGAON: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,350 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Of the newly infected persons, four are in Sadar, two in Pirganj, one in Ranisankail and one in Baliadangi upazilas.

The sample sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where eight persons were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 1,171 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 25 died of it in the district.

LAXMIPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Anjan Chandra Pal tested positive for coronavirus.

District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Monday evening.

He along with five others including his wife, son, daughter, chef and two other workers contracted the deadly virus. Anjan Chandra is in good health and continuing his work from home while his wife Smrity Pal got cough.

MANIKGANJ: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, with the total number of the virus cases to 1,615 here.

Medical Officer of Manikganj CS Office Dr Rafiqunnahar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Of the newly infected persons, four are residents of Sadar Upazila while one in Singair and another from Harirampur upazilas.

Among the total infected, 1,565 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.





















