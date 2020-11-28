Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

5 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondents

Some 15 more people have contracted coronavirus in three districts- Thakurgaon, Laxmipur and Manikganj, in three days.
THAKURGAON: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,350 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Thursday noon.
Of the newly infected persons, four are in Sadar, two in Pirganj, one in Ranisankail and one in Baliadangi upazilas.
The sample sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where eight persons were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 1,171 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 25 died of it in the    district.
LAXMIPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Anjan Chandra Pal tested positive for coronavirus.
 District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Monday evening.
He along with five others including his wife, son, daughter, chef and two other workers contracted the deadly virus. Anjan Chandra is in good health and continuing his work from home while his wife Smrity Pal got cough.
MANIKGANJ: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, with the total number of the virus cases to 1,615 here.
Medical Officer of Manikganj CS Office Dr Rafiqunnahar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
Of the newly infected persons, four are residents of Sadar Upazila while one in Singair and another from Harirampur upazilas.  
Among the total infected, 1,565 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two drown in 2 dists
161 families get relief items at Jaldhaka
5 more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi
Wife dies hearing husband’s death in Joypurhat
Man kills newborn baby in Dinajpur
Labourer crisis hampers potato farming at Tanore
Tk 93cr dev projects at Baraigram
‘Jibontari’, floating healthcare provider to people in remote areas


Latest News
Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination
All statues will be torn down: Babunagari
We’ll make a strong comeback: Mushfiqur Rahim
People will reply to conspiracy centering Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Mozammel
OIC’s CFM begins emphasizing Muslim unity in addressing Islamophobia
Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated
AL local govt representative nomination board meeting Saturday
Mayor Hanif's death anniversary Saturday
Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila BCL president held in rape case
Shah Makhdum Medical College students attacked by miscreants, 10 injured
Most Read News
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
Aly Zaker passes away
COVID-19: 20 more die, 2,273 infected in Bangladesh
Maradona to remain alive in hearts of football fans: Hasina
39th span of Padma Bridge installed, 5,850 meter visible
Now 5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat; youth arrested
Plagiarism: An unethical practice
Hanging body of teenage boy recovered in Rangamati
'Adios Diego': Maradona buried
Jamal explores women’s inner beauty and deprived communities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft