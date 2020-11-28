52 nabbed on different charges in six districts

A total of 52 people were arrested on different charges in six districts- Bogura, Habiganj, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Barguna, in four days.

BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two members of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are Iqbal Hossen Sarker, 40, son of Hakim Sarker, and Jayedur Rahman, 38, son of Shahidur Rahman of Cumilla District.

DB police sources said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Baghopara Uttarpara area at night and arrested them from beside a local mosque.

DB police members also seized one shooter gun, two rounds of bullet, elements used in making explosives and 25 jihadi books from their possessions.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Faisal Ahmed confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were produced before the court after filing of separate cases with Sadar Police Station (PS).

HABIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man early Thursday in a case for allegedly instigating his daughter-in-law to commit suicide in Bahubal Upazila of the district.

The arrested is Harun-ar-Rashid of the upazila.

Local sources said Harun-ar-Rashid's Saudi expatriate son Shah Alam married Tania Akhter, daughter of a Saudi expatriate Nurul Islam of Mirzatuli Village, about three years back.

As Tania's brother-in-law Jane Alam often used to tease her, she informed her father-in-law and mother-in-law about the matter, but they did not pay any heed to this.

At one stage, she informed Jane Alam's wife about the matter which led to quarrels between him and his wife. At one stage, the wife left Jane Alam. The matter had spread to entire village.

Being furious, Jane Alam decided to take revenge on Tania, entered Tania's bedroom at night on November 22, and tried to rape her. At that time, Tania tried to commit suicide swallowing poison.

She was rushed to Habiganj General Hospital and later, died on the way to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital on November 23.

Her mother Runa Akhter filed a case with Bahubal PS accusing five persons including Jane Alam as the prime accused for instigating her daughter to commit suicide.

Other accused are Tania's father-in-law, mother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.

Following this, RAB members arrested Harun-ar-Rashid from a house in Bhugli Village early Thursday, said RAB's Sreemangal Camp Sub-Inspector Monir.

Bahubal Model PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 37 people on different charges in the city.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, 17 were warranted criminals while nine drug addicts and 11 others were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a youth along with one pipegun and a local weapon from a fisheries project at No. 6 Ward Mujahidpur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested Md Emon Hossen Islam, 20, is the son of Babul Hossen alias Noor Mia of Dakkhin Nazirpur Village in the upazila, and second-in-command of a terrorist Royal Group.

Police said, following instructions by Police Super Md Alamgir Hossen, a team of police led by Begumganj PS OC Muhammad Kamruzzaman Sikder raided the said area at night and arrested him with the arms.

A case was filed in this connection, and the arrested was sent to jail through the court on Tuesday noon, the OC added.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested two persons from Patarirhat area of Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday night on charges of raping a woman alluring her of marriage.

The arrested are: Md Sumon, 24, son of Sayedul Haque, and Md Sagir, 43, son of Shamsul Haque of the area.

Police said one of the arrested Sagir gave his identity as a matchmaker to the woman and took her to Patarirhat alluring her of giving marriage with the other arrested Sumon on Thursday evening, where the two raped her.

Later, the victim filed a case with Kamalnagar PS on Monday morning, and police arrested them on Monday night.

Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar said the arrestees were produced before the court, and the victim was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital for medical test.

BARGUNA: DB police, in separate drives, arrested nine suspected pirates from different areas of Patharghata Upazila in the district on Monday.

One trawler owner Halim Biswas said a group pirates looted his fishing boat and beat up fishermen on November 10.

Later, a case was filed with Patharghata PS in this connection.

Barguna ASP Mahram Ali confirmed the matter.

OC (Investigation) of the PS Sayeed Ahmed said, they recovered few looted goods and are trying to nab few other members involved in the loot.













