

Weaver birds disappearing from Dumuria

Nets of weaver birds are no longer so visible at the upazila.

While roaming in different areas of the upazila, nests of weaver birds were found nowhere. Yet few nests were found in a palm tree along Bamundia Beel (water body), but those are old and torn.

The disappearance of weaver birds is taking place at a time when to protect the biodiversity across the globe, campaign is going on, and different volunteer organisations are coming forward to take part in movement to this process.

Nests of these birds have been destroyed by different natural calamities, according to sources concerned.

In fact, the nest of the weaver birds is an artistic exposition, and its making is a lesson for human beings to become self-active.

Changing time is changing the habitat for birds. Once, weaver birds would make nests in palm trees and date trees in villages. Also with the abolition of the date trees, weaver birds are on extinction.

There were three categories of weaver birds in Khulna. These are local weaver, spot weaver and Bengal weaver. Now all these are disappearing.

Yet few local weaver birds are seen. These birds prefer palm trees for nests firstly. Their second choice is coconut and third choice is betel nut trees.

They raise their nests with straw, paddy leaf and other things. The nest of this bird is very eye-catching and sustaining. In the beginning, two holes are kept in the bottom of a nest. After the half weaving, the weaver calls his partner. If she likes it, the rest half of the nest is finished within four days.

Later one of the holes is closed to make space for laying. The other one is kept open for exit and entry. Inside the nest, clay is pasted. The nest is storm and wind proof. At night, fire fly is brought to the nest for light.

To have partner, a he-weaver does many works. To draw the attention of she-weaver, the male resorts to different strategies including bathing in canal, beel or other water bodies. He dances from branch to branch of trees.

Normally, the reproduction period for the weaver birds is from May to August. One male weaver may have more than one nest. Two or four eggs are laid by a female weaver bird. It takes two weeks for hatching. It takes three weeks for the nestlings to become fledged and able for flying.

Weavers are mainly seed eaters. Their lips are suited to eating seeds. They eat paddy, rice, insect, grass, leaf of small trees and drink honey of flower.

A veteran Molla Abu Bakar of Bamundia Village in the upazila said, once chirping of weavers would be heard in morning and evening. In the absence of adequate numbers of palm and coconut trees, they are not getting space to make nests; so, they are leaving the locality.

To keep them staying, planting palm and coconut trees is urgent, he demanded.

Weavers die due to spraying insecticides in farm lands. To continue reproduction, they have to leave locality. So, stopping unnecessary insecticide application should be checked.

President of Save Wildlife in Khulna Muslim Uddin said they are very promising to stop poaching birds. They are getting cooperation from local administration in carrying out their activities.

If weavers are found in one or two places, they will try to make these safe.

