

All criminals are equal, treat them as they are



By making the call, the PM has actually renewed her vow to show zero-tolerance towards all form of crime and corruption in the country. We also support her call - as criminals despite colour, creed, gender and political affiliations are all the same. The country's administrative and legal officials must refrain from distinguishing among criminals.



There is no scope, to treat a criminal based on his or her identity. No matter which party a wrongdoer belongs, he or she remains a criminal. Therefore, we must properly build our society by taking appropriate action against them.



As the PM clarifies her stance against crime and criminals, the ball is now in the court of state - paid officials. It is largely up to them to handle criminals in the most appropriate way while ensuring the rule of law.



The culture of impunity in today's Bangladesh has reached such horrendous level that most criminals continue to roam about scot-free. More dangerously, in recent times many criminals are found to be directly affiliated with the party in power, shielding themselves with a political identity. And that's not all; their politically well connected protectors have been challenging the rule of law in Bangladesh for too long.



Since most incidents of crime in the country go unaddressed, the crime rate has been growing at a steady rate. The points, however, causes of crime are complex. Poverty, parental neglect, low self-esteem, alcohol and drug abuse can be connected to why people break the law. Some are at greater risk of becoming offenders because of the circumstances into which they are born.



By the turn of the century, criminologists identified a wide range of factors to explain why people commit crimes. These included biological, psychological, social, and economic factors. Typically a combination of these factors is behind a person who commits a crime. Government officials and employees must look into these factors within themselves too.



Crime, criminality and corruption in Bangladesh are shooting up in a diversified manner. In particular, increased drug and gold smuggling, looting of our public banks, illegal land grabbing, contract and extrajudicial killings to unimaginable amounts of money laundering have badly tarnished the country's image abroad. It is also disturbing to note, in most plundering and swindling cases, there are active involvements of government bureaucrats and AL political goons. Unless they don't change, the PM's call is likely go in vain.



