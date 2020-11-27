Mind Aid director denied bail in ASP murder case

The bail prayer of Fatema Khatun Moyna, director of Mind Aid hospital was rejected by a Dhaka court on Thursday in the senior ASP Anisul Karim murder case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman passed the order after hearing on the bail petition.

Earlier on November 15 another Dhaka court sent Fatema to seven-day remand for interrogation in the sensational murder case.

On November 22, another Dhaka court granted bail to Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, registrar of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in the murder case.

Police said brilliant police officer Anisul Karim Shipon was allegedly killed by staff of Mind Aid hospital in the name of treatment on November 9.







