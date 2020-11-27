Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Delay In Getting Review Report

Clinical trial of Globe vaccine gets stuck

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
HM Imam Hasan

In spite of being fully prepared for clinical trial of the vaccine developed by Globe Biotech, the company is stuck due to the delay in getting the review report of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and approval of Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC).  
To start the first phase of human trial for the much-talked about vaccine, the local pharmaceutical company, through its CRO (contract research organisation) icddr,b, will officially seek ethical approval of BMRC.
Officials of Globe Biotech, a pharmaceutical research firm, said it is the only company in the world to be listed with three vaccine candidates - DNA plasmid vaccine, Adenovirus Type 5 Vector and D614G variant      LNP-encapsulated mRNA.
Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, manager (quality and regulatory operations) of Globe Biotech said, "We are fully prepared to go for human trial through icddr,b. We have reached an agreement with our CRO icddr,b for conducting the phase-1 human trial."  
He said they were expecting they would get the BMRC approval soon to conduct the trial.
"The protocol for the trial is yet to be developed. It will be developed by icddr,b and then submitted to the BMRC for permission. icddr,b will seek permission from the BMRC to conduct the trial," he added.
Dr Asif Mahmud, in-charge of research and development at Globe Biotech, said, "We are not getting expected response from icddr,b as we have shared our data and protocol with them about one and half months ago but they are yet respond. But by this time they could have completed half of the human trial."
"We are observing that most of the vaccine developing companies are getting help from their governments and they are trying to come to the market as soon as possible but in our case, it is absent from our CRO as well as from our government but our government should come forward to help develop the vaccine for their own interest," he added.
"Those who started developing vaccines in the early pandemic period did not consider The D614G variant, but we did. So, we are very confident that our vaccine will work, as it is scientifically proved."
Confirming the development, Asif Mahmud, said, "The D614G variant LNP-encapsulated mRNA vaccine- well-known as BANCOVID-is currently in the process of human trial."
However, earlier, Bangladeshi lone coronavirus vaccine candidate Globe Biotech has achieved another much-needed milestone, as a globally recognised journal has certified its 'BANCOVID' scientifically okay for human trial.
With the achievement, Globe Biotech overcame the last requirement in seeking ethical approval from BMRC for conducting the vaccine's human modelling experiment.
The New York-based Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL)-operated bio archive or BioRxiv published the results of its pre-clinical trials on September 30.
It termed the Bangladeshi company's homegrown vaccine the first D614G variant mRNA-based vaccine candidate in the world that elicits neutralising antibody and balances cellular immune response.
Meanwhile, on October 15, Globe's vaccine was listed on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) draft landscape of Covid-19 vaccines candidates.
However, although there is still a long way to go before Globe Biotech's coronavirus vaccine BANCOVID enters the market as the human trials have not yet started. But, there are already orders for a large number of doses of this vaccine, said the officials of the pharmaceutical company.
Nepalese private company Anmol Health Care is one of the companies that has recently entered into an agreement with Globe Biotech for 2 million doses of BANCOVID.
However, on 2 July, Globe Biotech announced they were developing a Covid-19 vaccine as they had completed preliminary animal trials successfully.
On October 5, they said they had received 'very promising' results from the pre-clinical trials on rabbits and mice.
Officials of the company said that BANCOVID would hit the market in late December or early January next year if the government was fully supportive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We’re at war with the virus, not each other: Biden
Mind Aid director denied bail in ASP murder case
Clinical trial of Globe vaccine gets stuck
37 more die of Covid-19, 2,292 infected in 24 hours
ACC asks Golden Monir, wife to submit wealth info, bank accounts
Two more testify in Abrar Fahad murder case
Ex-AB Bank chairman, MD, 21 others sued
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft