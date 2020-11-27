37 more die of Covid-19, 2,292 infected in 24 hours

The country on Thursday reported 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 6,524 and 2,292 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 456,438, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 2,274 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 371,453 with an 81.38 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 17,052 samples were tested in 118 labs

across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,713,202 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.44 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.82 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased of Thursday, 25 were men and 12 were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Moreover, 29 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi and two in Rangpur.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,007 of the total deceased were men and 1,517 were women.

Bangladesh is seeing 2680.10 infections, 2181.49 recoveries, and 38.31 deaths per million.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases across the globe surpassed 60 million on Thursday, according to the data compiled by John Hopkins University (JHU).

A total of 60,276,951 people were found infected with the virus as of Thursday while 1,419, 567 people have died so far, the data showed.









