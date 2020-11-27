Video
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:39 AM
ACC asks Golden Monir, wife to submit wealth info, bank accounts

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent 

The ACC has asked Golden Monir and his wife to submit bank accounts and asset statements. The notice asked them to submit all the accounts and asset statements to the Commission within 21 working days of receiving the letter.
ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Bhattacharya confirmed that the letter was handed over by ACC Director Akhtar Hossain Azad on Thursday.
According to ACC sources, Monir has become the owner of illegal assets worth hundreds of crores of taka including land, plots, flats and cars through gold smuggling, brokerage, fraud and exerting influence.
On the basis of these allegations, the law enforcement agencies arrested Golden Monir on Saturday from his Badda residence. He is currently in remand.
According to ACC sources, even before that in 2016 as per ACC notice Monir and his wife Rowshan Akhter had submitted their asset statements to the Commission. Rowshan has submitted fixed assets worth Tk 19,000,000 and cash Tk 28,500,000 to the Commission in his name.
According to the Commission, in 2016 Rowshan showed the value of 2.75 katha land in Baddar Dhani area at Tk 125,000, 2.50 katha land in Baddar rehabilitation area at Tk 275,000, 2 katha land      in Pragati Swarani at Tk 2,550,000 and a 2016 square feet flat in Gulshan was shown at Tk 6,130,000.
Source said, the real value of Rowshan Akhter will be much higher than she mentioned in the ACC statement. Besides this her cash assets of Tk 2.65 crore were found during the ACC investigation.
Monir Hossain also submitted his assets to the ACC after receiving a notice from the ACC in 2016. At that time, he gave an account of fixed assets of Tk 31,700,000 and liquid assets of Tk 68,400,000.


