Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:39 AM
Two more testify in Abrar Fahad murder case

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Court Correspondent

Two more prosecution witnesses, including the personal secretary (PS) to the vice chancellor of  BUET, gave  depositions before a trial  court on Thursday in Abrar Fahad. Murder case .
They are VC's personal Secretary (PS) Kamrul Hasan and the university's security guard Md Mostafa.
With the two witnesses, a total of 37 prosecution witnesses out of 60 have so far given their statements, said Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka fixed November 29 for recording the statements of rest of the witnesses.
During hearing on Thursday, 22 accused, now in jail, were produced before the court while three others are still at large.
The same Tribunal on September 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.
Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), died after he was brutally beaten
by some students belonging to Chhatra League at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019.


