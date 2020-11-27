Ex-AB Bank chairman, MD, 21 others sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed three cases against 23 people, including the former chairman and managing director of Arab-Bangladesh (AB) Bank, for laundering Tk 2,360,000,000 by showing loans in the name of three non-existent foreign companies.

ACC Secretary Delwar Bakht said the lawsuits were filed against three non-existent companies in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Singapore for laundering large sums of money through offshore banking.

The three companies are Semat City General Trading in the UAE, ATZ Communications PTE Limited and Eurocars Holdings PTE Limited in Singapore.

According to ACC sources, the loans were released in the name of some non-existent organizations for the purpose of laundering money. Besides, before opening a banking account in the name of these so-called institutions, the evidence of loan approval came up in the preliminary investigation.

Wishing anonymity, a senior ACC official said, "The institutions were set up on these papers to embezzle the bank's money. That is why loans were released in the name of these non-existent institutions.

According to the case statement, one case was lodged for laundering Tk 1,608,000,000 crore, second case was lodged for laundering Tk 600,000,000 crore and third case for laundering Tk 148,800,000 crore. In the first two money laundering incidents 23 people were accused and 21 people were accused in the third money laundering incident.

The ACC investigation found evidence that 23 senior officials of the bank had cooperated in collusion with each other. For this, three cases were filed against them by the ACC.

The accused are former chairman M Wahidul Haque, former director Firoz Ahmed, former director MA Awal, Fahim ul Haq, Dr Md Imtiaz Hossain, Syed Afzal Hasan Uddin, Shishir Ranjan Bose, BB Saha Roy, Zakia SR Khan and Md Mejbaul Haque.

The other accused are DMD and Head of Operations Sajjad Hossain, former EVP and Head of ICCD Md Shahjahan, EVP and Head of ICCD Aminur Rahman, former EVP Sarfuddin Ahmed, Vice President Shahjahan, Senior Principal Officer Arif Newaz, Senior Vice President Salah Uddin, Assistant Vice President Kazi Ashikur Rahman, former EVP Kazi Nasim Ahmed, former SEVP and Head of Business Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, former SEVP and Head of Business Salma Akhter, former DMD and Head of Credit Committee Mashiur Rahman, former MD and President Of Credit Committee Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury, former AVP Panet Chakraborty and businessman ANM Taibu Rashid.

The accused laundered the money from the bank in the name of offshore banking between 2014 and 2016. It was then smuggled to Dubai and Singapore in dollars. A long investigation by the ACC has found the allegations true.











